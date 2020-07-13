ROGERSVILLE —Tracy Lee Kincaid, age 49, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center, in Kingsport, TN.
She spent her life loving and always willing to help others in the community.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Ruth Easterly; her maternal and paternal grandparents; two uncles and one aunt.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by her daughter, Jocelyn Kincaid, and her son, Adonis Kincaid; sister, Toni Kincaid (Nat); brother, Kevin (Cowboy) Kincaid and Jaquetta Kincaid; nieces, Summer Dennis, Devin Bowers, and Brooke Kincaid; great-niece, Ariyanna Dennis; step-father, Ernest Easterly; father, Andrew (Bud) Kincaid; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins
The Homegoing Celebration will be held at 12 noon, Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The receiving of friends will be held prior to the services from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. The burial will follow at Zion’s Hill Cemetery in Surgoinsville, TN.
Repass will be announced at the services.
