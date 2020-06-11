Mount Carmel passes 2020-2021 budget on first reading with $59k surplus

Financially speaking, the town of Mount Carmel seems to be in the clear, as their 2020-2021 budget includes a $59,000 surplus and $4.5 million in the bank.
The town’s BMA approved the first reading of their 2020-2021 budget with a 4-2 vote, but there was some disagreement over the amount of funding given to the town’s Senior Citizen’s Center.
Though the town gave a contribution of $17,000 to the center in the current fiscal year’s budget, that number will be reduced to $12,000 in next year’s budget.
Both of these numbers are far less than the 2018-2019 contribution, which was $30,000.
Funding if they are “open and operating”
After a long discussion on the topic at a BMA workshop, City Manager Mike Housewright noted that the board had settled on providing $12,000 to the center “conditional that they are open and operating.” This money will be given in monthly installments of $1,000.
Because of social distancing guidelines, the center is currently closed to social gatherings but still provides drive-by meal delivery.
“The reason they aren’t open right now is because they’re following the Governor’s guidelines,” Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams told the board. “They cannot open up until nursing homes and that sort of thing are re-opened. I don’t want anyone to think that she (the center director) is just doing this on her own.”
“If they’re not open, they’re not getting it (money),” Alderman Carl Wolfe added. “We’re not writing no blank check.”
Housewright noted that the board needed to specify within their budget what constitutes “open and operating.”
“They are operating under the guidelines of state health officials (right now),” he said. “The question is, do you want to withhold funds for the time that they are operating under those stipulations? And do you want to create a financial incentive to open before it is safe to do so?”
“If you put strings on the money, then they have to be open to get the money,” City Attorney John Pevy said. “There’s a chance that they’ll open up before it’s safe for them to do so and expose people to unnecessary risks. I don’t necessarily think they would do that—I think they would probably just forfeit that $1,000 for however long it will take.”
Mayor Christopher Jones suggested stipulating “something to the extent that they are open when the health department decides that they can.”
“I wouldn’t grant them nothing”
“I wouldn’t grant them nothing,” Alderman Jim Gilliam added. “They’ve got $80,000 savings in the bank. If you’ve got that kind of money, why would you want more?”
“Why would we not support our senior citizens?” Williams replied. “That goes against the heart of what government should do for their community.”
“I just think that they need to show us some kind of need,” Gilliam said. “Right now, that’s not a need.”
“Again, I think it looks very poorly on the board to not support our senior citizens,” Williams said.
“It looks very poorly on the taxpayers, too,” Gilliams said.
“It’s not that we’re not trying to support our seniors,” Wolfe said. “Let’s just make sure we understand what we’re going to stipulate.”
In the end, however, the board approved the budget that included the $12,000. Pevy planned to work on a set of funding stipulations and present them to the BMA at the June meeting in time for consideration before the final budget is approved.
In the 4-2 vote, Aldermen Jim Gilliam and Steven McClain voted ‘no’ and Alderman Pat Stilwell abstained.
Other notable purchases
When Housewright presented the proposed budget to the board during a budget workshop, it initially included a $255,000 surplus. The board decided to use a portion of this surplus to purchase a new brush truck, which brought the surplus down to $59,000.
Other notable purchases within the budget are the purchase of a new police car and funding for a new police position to allow two officers to patrol the city at night rather than just one.
Funding was also included in the budget to hire and train the replacement for the city’s CMFO, Tammy Conner, who will retire at the end of 2020.
A 3% overall increase in employee salaries was also included, although Housewright explained that it wouldn’t be an across-the-board 3% raise. Instead, each employee would receive an evaluation and be eligible for up to a 35-cent pay increase based on that evaluation.
