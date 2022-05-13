A Bulls Gap man accused of wander through the Barrette Outdoor Living plant Monday morning while allegedly under the influence of narcotics told the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office he wasn’t in the factory, he was at home.
Around 6:20 a.m. Monday HCSO Deputy Bryan Sander responded to the Barrette plant on Rt. 66S in Bulls Gap on a report of an unknown male wandering through the facilty.
Upon his arrival Sander located Kristopher Kurtis Craig, 262 Highway 11-E, BullsGap, in the lobby. A witness stated that Craig had been wandering through the plant without eye protection, and other employees reported seeing Craig attempting to “clock in” despite the fact that he isn't employed there.
Initially Craig stated he didn’t know where he was, and that he’d been walking down a road but he didn’t remember which one.
“Kurtis appeared to be under the influence of some narcotic, but stated he hadn’t taken anything,” Sander stated in his report. “During our conversation Kurtis could not follow along without stopping to ask what the question was multiple times. He also stated that he was not inside the plant, he was inside his house.”
Upon being told he was under arrest Craig allegedly pulled away and had to be forcible restrained, Sanders reported.
He was arraigned Monday morning in Sessions Court on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
As of Thursday Craig remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $2,000 bond pending a court appearance May 16.