As shocking as it was to watch President Trump instructing experts to “look into” the possibility of treating COVID-19 with internal disinfectant and/or UV light, it was only the latest example of his dangerous combination of ignorance and arrogance.
There is a long list of thousands of lies, errors, mangled pronunciations, and made-up statistics spewed forth from President Trump.
Failure to learn from past mistakes means being doomed to repeat them. Donald Trump is incapable of admitting he has ever made a mistake. It is my fervent prayer that the rest of us can learn from our past mistake of electing him president, and avoid repeating that error in the fall.
Money, Trump, Crook — all have five letters and they all go together.
Bill Bruchey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.