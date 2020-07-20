SURGOINSVILLE —Jeanette C. Moore, 93, of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, at her home, surrounded by loved ones on the evening of Friday, July 17, 2020.
She was born to Steve H. and Luda (Owens) Creech on September 2, 1926, in Surgoinsville, TN. She married Lawrence M. Moore in 1955, eventually settling on the Creech family farm in 1968 where they both lived out the rest of their lives.
Jeanette is survived by her three children and their families: Henry Moore (Debbie) of Chesapeake, VA, Jan Moore-Aaron (Nick) of Matthews, NC, and David Moore (Brenda) of Surgoinsville, TN. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her sister, Bert Cook, of Centerville, IN; her sister-in-law, Bonnie Gates, of Cookeville, TN; and many extended family members.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence Moore, in 2005.
Jeanette was a teacher, having started her career in the late 1940s in a one room schoolhouse at Highpoint in Stanley Valley. Many of her students from there will remember her as Miss Creech. In the late 1950s, she took some time off from teaching to raise her three children to school age. She then resumed teaching at Rock Hill School and, later, at Hawkins Elementary.
Jeanette was a nurturing soul. She radiated joy when she was around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her sense of humor stayed with her until the very end.
Jeanette’s faith was prominent throughout her life. In her later years, she was a member of the Big Creek Baptist Church in the Stanley Valley section of Rogersville, TN. A few weeks before she passed she was overheard thanking God for her wonderful children and her wonderful caregivers and the wonderful life she had lived.
Jeanette provided care for other family members throughout her life (from her childhood through her late seventies). For the last few years of her life, other loving professional caregivers, along with her children, provided care for her. Her children wish to thank them.
Private family visitation occured Monday, July 20, 2020. Viewing for friends followed, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville, TN. A private family funeral service was held in the chapel there. Burial followed at Hawkins Co. Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.