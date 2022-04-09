We as a community would like to have a 15 mile yard sale for the people who get skipped during the 12 mile yard sale over in Treadway.
It’s almost the same just longer. You will come up Hwy 70 in Rogersville and cut off onto Poor Valley Road. Then come onto Hwy 66 for a short period of time to come onto Spruce Pine Road all the way to Hwy 31 in Mooresburg. Side roads along the way will also be having yard sales. New Life Road, Heck Branch Road, Hog Lot Road, Prices Road, etc.
So it may be over 15 miles. We live around 30 minutes from town and not many people will drive this far for just one yard sale. I’ve always wanted to make this happen since the 12 mile yard sale came about and I set up out of the way one time and it was pointless. So I made a post on Facebook to see if anyone would be interested to come or to even set up.
I’ve had a few people say they would come and bring stuff to sale if there was a spot open for them. I decided on May 7th that way it would be spread out from the 12 mile in October. I hope this turns out as good as the 12 mile so every year it can happen over and over again.
If anyone has any questions or has a field or anything some people could set up in please send an email to yardsale15mile@gmail.com or you can also join the Facebook Page 15 Mile Yard Sale — Rogersville/Mooresburg, TN
Sierra Jones, Rogersville