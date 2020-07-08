BRISTOL — Each year, the Tennessee Development District Association, of which the First Tennessee Development District is a member, recognizes state legislators that have made significant contributions for their specific Development District.
This year’s honoree is Representative Gary Hicks, who serves the Ninth District, which includes Hancock and Hawkins counties.
Chris Craig, executive director of the FTDD presented Hicks with his award during the District’s Semi-Annual Board Meeting. The meeting, held in Bristol, was attended by city and county mayors from across the region.
“We called on Rep. Hicks, Chairman of the House Finance Subcommittee, several months ago to advocate restoring funding which was cut from the state budget for the First Tennessee Development District and each Development District last year,” Craig said. “Representative Hicks carried a budget amendment to restore the District’s full funding that was lost last year.”
Not only did Representative Hicks carry the amendment to restore full funding to the state’s nine development districts, he continued to advocate on their behalf as the Senate and House conferenced to pass a final budget this year, Craig said.
After receiving his award, Hicks thanked the staff of the FTDD for their leadership on economic development and infrastructure projects that have benefited not only his constituents in Hancock and Hawkins counties, but have also benefitted residents across Northeast Tennessee.