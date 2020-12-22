The historic 'Webb' Home, which is located at 416 West Main Street has won the Rogersville Heritage Association's 2020 outdoor Tour of Homes decorating contest.
The home also celebrated its 100th birthday this year.
According to the homeowners, the home was designed by the award-winning Barber and McMurray firm in Knoxville and was built by Robert and Graham Kyle Rogan. One feature of interest is the living room fireplace mantle, which is said to have come from the ancestral Rogan home in Ireland. Another identical mantle is in the Andrew Johnson suite at the Hale Springs Inn.
Family pieces, local artist paintings, musical instruments and rare books fill the Webb home now. This year, the Webbs also purchased and brought back to Rogersville the Clifton Jewelry clock. This clock was located inside Clifton Jewelers, which was a well-known jewelry store formerly located in downtown Rogersville.
During the Christmas season, nativity scenes created by artist friends of the family are on display at the Webb home.
"We are grateful for this place we call home," the Webbs told the RHA. "We wish for you a wonderful Christmas season and the blessings and the peace of a new year."
This year's winner was chosen based on community votes. Participants could vote for their favorite home by visiting the RHA Facebook page and 'liking' the post containing their favorite home.
RHA Director Melissa Nelson noted that the number of times each home post was 'shared' on Facebook did not count towards the total.
The Webb home received 75 'likes.' The Brooks home, which was formerly known as the Armstrong House and is located at 119 West Main Street, was the runner-up with 71 'likes.'
The Webbs will receive a yard sign to commemorate their win.
"It was so well received," Nelson said of this year's contest. "They got so many positive comments, and the homeowners even talked about increased foot traffic going by."
Nelson noted that the RHA even had people commenting on the home photos with their memories of the home-- some even from people who now live out of state. Others shared their memories of being inside the homes as a child.
"I loved seeing different families tagged (in the Facebook posts)," Nelson said. "Hopefully it brought back wonderful memories for them. We love showcasing our town."
The annual tour of homes normally includes both indoor and outdoor tours, but the indoor portion was eliminated this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Nelson went on to add that RHA has several projects and events planned for 2021 "if COVID-19 allows."