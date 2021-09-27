The South Greene Rebels visited Rogersville Middle Thursday evening, upsetting the home team on Homecoming night 50-14.
The Warriors opened on offense but couldn’t get a first down. Their 4th down punt was blocked and the Rebels recovered at the RMS 23.
On their first offensive play of the game, the Rebels scored. The Warriors then recovered their own fumble on 1st down but fumbled again on 3rd down and the Rebels recovered at the RMS 24. They scored on the next play. Near the end of the quarter the Warriors suffered another blocked punt.
The second quarter saw the Rebels add 22 more points while the Warriors struggled to get any offense going. They turned the ball over on downs twice in the period. At halftime the score was 36-0.
In third quarter the Rebels scored again to go up 42-0. On the next play the Warriors got on the board, with Tyler Wolfe returning the kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown.
In the final quarter the Rebels scored again to make it 50-6. The Warriors then mounted a drive that ended when Garrett Lawson broke several tackles on his way to a 35 yard touchdown. Lawson also ran in the point after to end the night’s scoring.