Daniel Boyd’s long quest to make his Juvenile Judge position full time surpassed a big hurdle last week with County Commission approval to send the request to the Tennessee General Assembly.
But, there’s still a long way to go.
First legislators must approve the county commission’s request to amend 40-year-old state legislation that created the two-day-per-week juvenile judge position.
Then Boyd and other supporters of the change must convince the county commission’s Budget Committee to include an additional $100,000 in the 2022-23 budget (and all future county budgets) to pay for the increase in salary.
Because the job is currently supposed to be only two out of five days per week, Boyd is paid $68,348, which is 40% of the $170,869 salary that the Sessions Judge receives. If the position becomes full time Boyd’s salary will be equal to the Sessions Judge.
Assuming the Budget Committee recommends that increased spending, the final County Commission vote must be approved by a two-thirds majority of the full commission before Sept. 1, which is when the Juvenile Judge’s next term of office beings.
At its March 28 meeting the commission voted 16-3 to request the General Assembly amendment.
The only discussion prior to the vote was by County Attorney Jim Phillips who told the commission that the General Assembly asks that these requests be approved by a two-thirds majority — or 14 of the 21 member commission — before it’s sent to Nashville.
“They figure if you can’t get a two-thirds vote to send it down, you’re not going to get two-thirds when it comes back,” Phillips said. “They want to see that two-thirds in order to introduce it.”
Boyd stood at the back of the commission meeting room throughout the March 28 meeting waiting for his issues to come up. As an out of order resolution, it was last on the agenda.
Boyd has been requesting this change for years, citing an increase not only in his caseload, but the amount of time and number of hearings required to properly deal with cases.
He told the Personnel Committee last month he’d like to have a full day dedicated solely to truancy cases because those cases generally reveal larger family issues that are complicated and time consuming to deal with.
Boyd would also like to create a teen court because statistic show that recidivism rates for youths who go through teen courts are much lower. But, currently there’s not enough time.
As it is, the juvenile judgeship requires him to work 3-4 days per week, taking him away from his private practice and his family.
Commissioners who voted against the resolution included Danny Alvis, Charles Housewright, and Charlie Thacker.