Adventure and learning come together every day at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium! This summer, your child can spend a week learning and exploring in nature at Bays Mountain Park’s Summer Day Camp.
Registration is now open for 2022 Summer Day Camp sessions for rising 1st through 6th graders. Each week-long Day Camp session is filled with outdoor, nature-oriented activities that give your child hands-on learning experiences.
Day camp hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Students entering 1st, 2nd and 3rd grades in Fall 2022:
May 30 – June 3
June 13 – 17
June 27 – July 1
July 11 – 15
July 25 – 29
Students entering 4th, 5th and 6th grades in Fall 2022:
June 6 – 10
June 20 – 24
July 4 – 8
July 18 – 22
Campers should bring a bag lunch with a drink each day, and wear appropriate clothing. Closed-toed shoes are recommended. Parents or guardians should plan to stay on the first morning for a short orientation of the week’s activities and expectations. Transportation to and from camp is the guardian’s responsibility.
Tuition for camp is $75 per child. A current Family Membership with the park is required to register your child for Day Camp. Family Memberships are $50 and give your family an entire year of free entry into the park for one vehicle and up to six free passes per program (planetarium shows, barge rides and nature programs) every time you visit the park.
To register your child for Day Camp, please visit bit.ly/day-camp2022 to sign up online. Sign up now as spots are filling up fast!
Bays Mountain Park is also hiring Junior and Senior Counselors for summer day camp! High school seniors or college students studying natural history or related fields, or with experience working with children, can learn more about these full-time paid positions at baysmountain.com. Please apply by Wednesday, April 27.
For more information about Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, please visit baysmountain.com or call (423)229-9447.
About Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium
Annually, more than 200,000 visitors pass through Bays Mountain Park making it one of the State of Tennessee’s Top 50 Most Visited Attractions, according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. One of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,550 acres, Bays Mountain Park features roughly 40 miles of hiking trails, a state-of-the-art planetarium, wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more.