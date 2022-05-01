Hawkins County employment is seeing the same brisk growth recorded through the Tri-Cities region. It was up for the second straight month in March.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Census Bureau, that was also the second monthly increase for the county’s labor force.
Employment is the number of county residents who had a job but not where that job is located. For example, a Rogersville resident who works in Greene Co. is reported as Hawkins Co. employment. The report also does not distinguish between full- and part-time jobs.
Both the employment and labor force numbers began the year with weak reports. That’s typical because it compares January’s data with December, when employment levels are just still or coming off the holiday season. February and March were when local employment took off.
Although employment is growing, the county has not quite reached recovery from the pandemic status. Employment would need to increase by 317 (1.3%) for recovery status.
According to the last month’s BLS report, county employment stood at 22,699, up 35 from February.
Although employment has been increasing briskly, there are still 287 county job openings listed on the Jobs4TN website.
The top five firms and number of openings include:
• Hawkins Co. School District – 46
• Food City – 20
• Ballad Health – 11
• Driveline Retail Merchandising – 11
• Vanguard Healthcare Services – 10
Here’s the current state report of county job openings by industry type:
• Health Care and Social Assistance – 222
• Retail Trade – 67
• Manufacturing – 62
• Education Services – 47
• Administrative and Support and Technical Services – 31
• Transportation and Warehousing – 14
• Financial and Insurance – 9
• Other Services – 7
• Public Administration – 7
• Wholesale Trade – 7
Hawkins County’s current Labor Force Participation rate is 50.4%. It has inched up for the last two months.
The U.S. rate is 62.4%. It’s 61% for Tennessee.
