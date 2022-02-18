Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham assured parents and children earlier this week that the impending dissolution of the three-city Parks and Recreation Board of Directors won’t impact local children’s ability to participate in Church Hill managed sports leagues.
Last month Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal announced that Church Hill was eliminating the cooperative P&R Board of Directors which included representation from Church Hill, Surgoinsville and Mount Carmel.
That announcement came in reaction to the resignation of former board chairman Chris Christian of Church Hill. Under the board bylaws, when a chairman steps down the vice chairman takes over, who in this case was a Surgoinsville resident, Dougie Salyer.
Under the previous arrangement Mount Carmel and Church Hill, the larger towns, paid 40 percent each of the P&R budget; and smaller Surgoinsville paid 20 percent.
The agreement requires one year notice for one city to withdraw. Mayor Deal announced last month that Church Hill would no longer participate and the cooperative P&R board, instead operating its own P&R programming.
Deal had noted, however, that after that year is up and Church Hill takes over control and the full cost of the programs, league participants from Mount Carmel and Surgoinsville will still be welcome to participate for the same fees that currently exist.
“I just want to make it clear to the parents and the kids who play ball or are interested in playing ball that nothing has really changed for them,” Graham said at Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. “I had a conversation with Mayor Deal in Church Hill, and he said that nothing has changed. The kids from Surgoinsville, or outside of Church Hill who want to play ball can do so. They just have to pay what the kids in Church Hill pay for whatever sport they’re playing.”
Graham added, “I think everything is fine, and I had a good meeting with Mayor Deal. Our kids are more than welcome to go up there and play ball and I hope they do. I hope everybody understands that nothing has really changed.”
Surgoinsville has already withdrawn its three board members but will continue to pay its 20 percent for the next year.
Graham told the Review he offered to continue paying Surgoinsville’s 20 percent after the one year period concludes in January of 2023, but Deal declined that offer.
“Church Hill has some things going on, especially with that (65-acre Holliston Mills Road) park complex they want to build, so we’ll back out and let them do what they want to do,” Graham said. “That is all OK and we’re good with it. I told Dennis, when this year’s up we’ll be more than glad to keep paying our share of this, but we wont be back on the board. It’s their league. He said, No I don’t want you to. We’ll take care of that.”
Graham added, “It’s not any animosity or anything bad. What it amounted to is they wanted to maintain the authority of this Rec League board. I don’t know why the bylaws read that if the chairman step down the vice chairman takes over, who happened to be from Surgoinsville. I can understand where they’re coming from because it’s their league, and they invited us to participate, and we certainly did appreciate it. But I can understand that Church Hill wanted to maintain authority because it’s their league.”