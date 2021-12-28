Hawkins County Veterans Services Office Col. Mike Manning is hoping someone can help reunite a WWII era soldier’s portrait with the soldier’s family.
Manning told the Review that the portrait was discovered recently by a woman who moved into a house on Pressmen’s Home Road a couple of years ago. The woman brought the portrait to Manning in hopes that he could locate the soldier’s family.
“She found this portrait in a closet,” Manning said. “It still has the original shipping box. It was mailed to the owner of the house at the time in 1989. I’ve got a name, the address, and the picture. If somebody knows them I think it would be fairly easy for them to recognize.”
One clue he does’t have is the name of the soldier.
The recipient of the portrait was Mrs. Alma Bowlin and it was sent by J. Bomely of Hillcrest Drive in Knoxville.
“Unfortunately the people who lived there before passed away,” Manning said. “That’s why the house was sold. Not everything was cleared out, and when (the new owners) were going through the rest of the house they found it tucked away in a closet. If nothing else maybe a family member will reach out and want the portrait.”
Anyone with information about this soldier and/or his living relatives is asked to call Manning at at (423) 272-5077 or email Mike.manning@hawkinscountytn.gov
Purple Heart mystery update
The Hawkins County Veterans Services Office has a long history of solving military related mysteries of this nature dating back to the tenure of Manning’s predecessor Danny Breeding.
In October Manning received a Purple Heart inscribed to 22-year-old Lt. James L. Tarte who was killed in action in Vietnam Aug. 24, 1968
Tarte’s Purple Heart was discovered while someone was cleaning out a rental storage space recently in Church Hill.
Manning sought the public’s assistance to reunite the Purple Heart with Lt. Tarte’s family. Tarte, a native of Kingsport, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Tarte, and is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery. He was married but had no children.
After an article about the Purple Heart ran in the Review Manning received information from a friend of Lt. Tarte’s sister that the sister had passed away. The sister’s friend reported that se wasn’t aware of any other living relatives.