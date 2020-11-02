The Hawkins County Commission voted to approve a resolution for newly elected District 1 Constable William “Bill” Creasy’s $8,000 bond.
However, it came to light during a Commission discussion that Third Judicial District Attorney Dan Armstrong is investigating Creasy for citing without a bond as well as another issue that he was not at liberty to share.
Several Commissioners toyed with the idea of pulling the bond resolution until more information about these investigations could be obtained.
However, they ultimately decided to vote on the resolution, as County Attorney Jim Phillips advised that the Commission had no cause to deny bond, as Creasy has not been charged with or convicted of anything relating to these new investigations.
Readers may remember that Creasy was elected Constable in August of 2018, resigned his position in April of 2019 after being indicted on official misconduct charges, and again won the Aug. 6, 2020 constable race as a write-in.
Armstrong filed a new motion in court soon after the election alleging that Creasy violated the plea deal he took in September of 2019 to reduce felony charges to misdemeanors; however, Judge John Duggar ruled that Creasy had the right to be re-elected.
Creasy investigated by DA
When District One Commissioner George Bridwell read the resolution calling for Creasy’s bond, Commissioner Sybil Vaughan-Trent, who was attending the meeting over the phone, told the Commission that she wanted to relay some pertinent information from the DA’s office that she said Armstrong had “encouraged her to share.”
“Creasy is under investigation for citing without a bond, which is a Class C Misdemeanor,” Trent told the Commission. “He (Armstrong) received calls as late as today (Oct. 26) regarding irregularities. He (Armstrong) also explained to me that he has been receiving numerous calls from the Kingsport Police Department because Mr. Creasy was intervening in stops that Kingsport Police Patrolmen were doing in Hawkins County. They’re not happy about that.”
Trent went on to say that Armstrong is also investigating Creasy for possible Official Misconduct, which is a Class E Felony.
Creasy has not yet been charged in relation to any of these new investigations. However, Creasy was charged with Official Misconduct in 2019, which resulted in him resigning from office.
“I will not be part of further embarrassment”
After hearing Trent’s information, Commissioner Danny Alvis told the Commission, “Mount Carmel has been slandered, beat, banged and turned every which way but loose, and I will not be part of further embarrassment coming to the citizens and the town.”
Alvis was likely referencing the numerous times that former Mount Carmel Mayor Chris Jones was arrested earlier this year before resigning in June when a writ of ouster and suspension was filed against him.
Bridwell explained that he knew there had been “issues” with Creasy, but Creasy won the election and had no current charges against him. So, as District One Commissioner, Bridwell explained that it was “his obligation” to present the bond resolution.
When asked for his recommendation, Phillips told the Commission, “unless he is convicted, I don’t think we can deny [bond] unless he is convicted and cannot legally serve.”
He also noted that the county could potentially be held liable if the Commission denied Creasy’s bond without justifiable cause.
In the end, the bond resolution passed 15-4 (with two absences), but Trent, Alvis, Jeff Barrett, and Raymond Jessee voted against it.
Citing without a bond
Assistant DA Amy Hinkle confirmed for the Review on Oct. 29 that Creasy was being investigated for citing without bond.
This investigation stems from an incident when Creasy gave out a citation before the bond was approved by the Commission on Oct. 26. Hinkle noted that this was the only known citation that occurred before the bond was approved.
The punishment for a Class C Misdemeanor such as this can result in up to a 30-day sentence and a fine up to $50.
As far as the other investigations that Trent mentioned, Hinkle told the Review that the DA’s office cannot comment at this time.
The Review also reached out to the Kingsport Police Department but was unable to confirm the claims that Creasy intervened in traffic stops in the Hawkins County portion of the city.
At this time, Creasy is still serving as Constable.