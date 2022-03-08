Four Surgoinsville Middle School students were recognized Thursday by the Hawkins County Board of Education for their work on Future City Competition.
SMS vice principal Kevin Hilton explained that Future City is a project-based learning program where students in 6th, 7th, and 8th grades imagine, research, design, and build cities of the future.
Keeping the engineering design process and project management front and center, students work in teams to ask and answer an authentic, real-world question: How can we make the world a better place?
Students participate in the Future City Competition as teams, guided by an educator and a volunteer STEM mentor.
The SMS STEM mentor was Daniel Arnett, an instructor from Northeast State Community College in Engineering Design Technology. Students involved in the project included 5th grader Haylee Carverm 7th grader Gavin Burnette, 8th grader Ava Collier, and 8th grader Lauren Gillespie.
“Teams spend approximately four months creating cities that could exist 100 years in the future,” Hilton said. “Each city must incorporate a solution to a design challenge that changes each year. This year’s challenge, A Waste Free Future, asks teams to use the three principles of a circular economy to design a futuristic, waste-free city. The three principles of a circular economy are: designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, regenerating natural systems.”
The SMS contest entry consisted of:
Project Plan: Teams complete a Project Plan to help them plan and organize their work. They use it throughout the project.
City Essay: Teams describe the unique attributes of their city and their solution to this year’s challenge: Design a waste-free futuristic city using the three principles of a circular economy.
City Model: Team builds a physical model of their city using recycled materials. Teams submit a slideshow of the city that shows specific aspects of their future city and their solution to this year’s challenge. The city is also required to have one moving part.
City Presentation: Teams record a 7-minute presentation about their future city and the solution to the challenge. The short video highlights the futuristic innovations in the city and gives each team a chance to bring their city to life.
City Q & A: Teams have a 10-minute question and answer period, conducted with a panel of judges from the engineering, city, and technical communities.
Collier explained to the board that they named the city “Subwasser City” because it means clean water and clean air in German, and that’s what their city was all about.
Among the features are a magnetic train which provides Subwasser City clean transportation.
They were expecting to find out Monday where they placed in the competition.