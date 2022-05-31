A Nicklesville, Va. woman was charged with meth trafficking last week after police allegedly found her in possession of a large quantity of meth while serving a fugitive warrant in Church Hill.
On May 25 around 6:43 p.m. the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit relayed information to the Church Hill Police Department about possible criminal activity including drugs and assaults, at 346 East Main Blvd. in Church Hill.
CHPD Officer Will Mullins and HCSO Cpl. Mike Allen vetted the complaint and came across information that led them to Tracey Collins Begley, 43, of Nicklesville, being a Fugitive From Justice and living there, with home owner Harry Richmond.
CHPD and HCSO Deputies went there on May 26 shortly before 1 a.m. to execute the Fugitive From Justice arrest warrant on Begley.
Cpl. Mike Allen reportedly found Begley hiding in a bedroom and arrested her on the warrant.
According to HCSO Lt. Nathan Simpson, during a search two small clear bags of meth were found in Begley's left pocket weighing approximately 2.5 grams.
"Cpl. Allen asked for consent to search her purse and meth was found in it too approximately 2.5 grams," Simpson stated in his warrant. "At that point, the home owner Harry Richmond was asked for consent to search the house and cars on the property and he did give written consent. During that search approximately 93 grams of meth was located in a separate bedroom that normally is occupied by Richmond and Begley."
Begley was arrested and Simpson took over the investigation. Begley signed a waiver of her Miranda warning and gave a written statement to Simpson.
Simpson added, "It was determined that Ms. Begley was using and selling substantial amounts of meth from this address on a regular basis including that day, just prior to officers arrival to serve the warrant. The residence is located approximately less than 1000 feet from a public library and elementary school."
The approximate field weight of Meth was totaling 98 grams with a street value just under $10,000.
Begley was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a school/library. She was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment in Sessions Court Wednesday.