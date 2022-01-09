A Church Hill man who had been wanted on a Hawkins County Sessions Court capias warrant since June was killed Friday evening in a two vehicle crash that occurred while he was fleeing police.
According to a report filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Good, around 6 p.m. Friday a 2005 Kia Spectra driven by Brandon Cody Tucker, 31, of Church hill, was northbound on N. Central Avenue in Church Hill.
Good reported that at the time Tucker was trying to evade arrest from a marked Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit.
At the same time a 2016 Toyota Tundra driven by Ronald Everhart, 66, of Church Hill, was traveling south on N. Central Avenue.
Good reported that the Kia was exiting the curve left and entered a counter-clockwise rotation, crossing the double yellow line.
The Kia entered the southbound lane and collided with the Toyota Tundra in an angular-type collision.
Tucker suffered fatal injuries. Everhart was injured, but information about his condition wasn’t available.
Tucker was arrested on April 21, 2021 and charged with child abuse and domestic assault stemming from a warrant filed by the Church Hill Police Department.
Tucker had been released on recognizance following his initial arrest, and had been scheduled to appear in Session Court on June 15, 2021.
A capias warrant for Tucker was issued on June 22.