Last week members of the Hawkins County Volunteer Firefighters Association traveled to Ohio, meeting the Benton Harbor (Mich.) Fire Department halfway to receive a valuable and much needed contribution for local firefighters.
Benton Harbor Fire Department donated 48 SCBA 4500 air bottles valued at $18,000 to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association (HCVFA).
Chief Rod Harper learned of an earlier donation of SCBA harnesses and masks to the HCVFA and contacted the Association and offered to donate the air bottles.
The combination of these two donations resulted in making additional SCBA units available to Hawkins County fire departments and also for training in the Hawkins County High School Fire Science Program.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association is an all-volunteer organization serving Hawkins County’s eight volunteer fire departments and the HAZMAT Emergency Response Team.
Citizens who may be interested in promoting fire safety and public service are invited to join the Association.
The Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association meets the second Wednesday every other month.
To request a Membership Application and/or additional information about the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association email hcvfa@earthlink.net