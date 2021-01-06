“We are saddened to announce the passing of Hawkins County 911 Board member, Lawrence (Larry) Wheeler,” wrote the Hawkins Co. Emergency Communications Facebook page on Jan. 5. “Mr. Wheeler’s dedication and leadership will be truly missed. We send our love and prayers to his family and friends.”
In addition to serving as a Hawkins 911 board member, Wheeler was also a well-known local Vietnam Veteran and a member of the local amateur radio club.
Wheeler is also known for serving as the Master of Ceremonies for Rogersville’s annual downtown Veterans Day program and did so for several years.
"Mr. Wheeler was a longtime 911 Board member, and I had the privilege of working with him for two years," 911 Board Chairman and Hawkins Commissioner Mike Herrell told the Review. "He was knowledgable, thoughtful, a dedicated public servant and a good neighbor. He will be missed. We extend our condolences and prayers to the family."
According to Wheeler’s obituary, he graduated from Charles City, Iowa High School and Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. He retired from the State of Kansas, Department of Corrections.
He served in the Kansas Army National Guard from 1957 to 1978 and retired at the rank of Captain. He was also a member of the National Guard Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars and served as Past District Commander in Kansas. He was a member of American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Vietnam War, Vietnam Veterans of America (Life Member), Associated Public Safety Communications Officers, American Radio Relay League (Past District Coordinator- Hays, Kansas), Amateur Radio Club (Past President Phillips County, Kansas), Lakeway Amateur Radio Club and Kingsport ARC.