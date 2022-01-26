I can see no downside to allowing unusable floodplain at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park to be used for a high school and middle school Cross Country course.
I’ve yet to hear a plausible argument on how the cross country course is going to hurt industrial recruitment, or in any way hinder existing factories from performing their duties.
Last Wednesday morning members of the Hawkins County Board of Education and other school officials addressed the Phipps Bend Joint Venture Committee (PBJVC) in one last ditch attempt to seek permission to hold Cross Country meets within the park.
It was obvious to me that the answer was no before they ever got there.
About five years ago the PBJVC allowed Volunteer High School cross country coach Jim Ailshie to bush hog a high school and middle school course on property in the floodplain on the east end of the Industrial Park near the river. Ailshie then hosted two meets which by all accounts were successful.
Then the Phipps Bend cross country experiment was abruptly shut down by the PBJVC.
Here are some of the reasons that the PBJVC provided school officials last Wednesday in opposition to the cross country course:
There was an increase in vandalism after the cross country meets.
Hawkins County has a lot of issues, but renegade cross country runners vandalizing the countryside would have been pretty low on my threat list. If there’s a vandalism problem at Phipps Bend, blaming it on the cross country runners is ludicrous.
Increased traffic will create traffic safety issues for athletes, factory workers and truckers.
They had hundreds, if not thousands of people driving in and out of Phipps Bend last year getting COVID vaccine shots. Everything seemed to go smoothly. Nobody got ran over. The truckers got their shipments out. Nobody said a word about traffic safety being an issue.
Even though they can’t build on it, factories may eventually have uses for the floodplain property or want it used as a buffer zone.
School Board chairman Chris Christian said he will sign a contract that says the minute an industry has a use for that property, the cross country course is gone.
Increased liability.
Schools have two sources of insurance to address liability created by student athletic events. Even if liability was a real concern at Phipps Bend, they allow hiking, bicycling, horseback riding, and whether it’s acknowledged or not, hunting. I seen a hunting blind with my own two eyes right where they were bush-hogging the cross country course five years ago. Of those activities, cross country running seems to be the least concern for liability.
The mission of Phipps Bend is to create jobs and economic growth, not host cross country meets.
The two aren’t mutually exclusive. That property belongs to the taxpayers. It currently serves no purpose. Hosting cross country meets is a good use for it. It’s going to attract people into the county who are buying gas, eating lunch, creating tourism and contributing to the tax base.
Based on what I observed at Wednesday’s PBJVC meeting there’s a zero percent chance this cross country course is going to be approved.
That’s a shame.
Why not allow it on a meet-by-meet basis. See how it works out. If it’s more trouble than it’s worth, shut it down. But give it a chance. Work together. Give those kids a place to run and compete in their home county.