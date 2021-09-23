Rogersville City School is averaging about 15 students absent on any given day due to a positive COVID test, which is 2.3 percent of the independent K-8 school’s 648 student population.
RCS is currently leaving the decision whether students would wear masks to the parents.
During Tuesday’s RCS Board of Education meeting, however, Board member Julie Phillips stated she’d like the board to consider imposing mask mandate.
Phillips acknowledged Gov. Lee’s position that parents can opt out when school district’s impose mask mandates, but she said it’s still the right thing to do for the safety of students and staff.
RCS Director Edwin Jarnagin told the BOE during Tuesday’s meeting that the school average for September so far is approximately 15 students off per day due to positive COVID tests.
“Right now we’ve got a couple of households that have several students who have run our numbers up a little bit,” Jarnagin told the board. “We’re averaging about 3-4 staff members every day who are out for a positive test. Also there are some who are out for their children being quarantined.”
”For the safety of every child”
Phillips noted that Hawkins County Schools had shut down Joseph Rogers Primary this week due to high COVID numbers among students and staff.
“We are so blessed to have as few cases as possible, but as a board member I feel like it’s my responsibility to bring up, again, that I would like to see a mask mandate at Rogersville City School,” Phillips told the board. “The Governor has ruled that parents can opt out, which is the law and we can’t do anything about that. But, for the safety of every child and every staff member, and every family member, and every grandparent (she said pointing to herself), I would really like to see if we could not discuss masks.”
Phillips added, “I know that it is a parent’s prerogative to make decisions about the children. I don’t know where masks got so political, but it seems to me that it has totally jumped over from what is in the best interest of the school to some political football.”
”I would strongly encourage my students”
The board took no action on Phillips suggestion, but did engage in a lengthy discussion about masks.
RCS BOE chairman Reed Matney said he has faith in Jarnagin and school staff to stay abreast of COVID trends in the school and make appropriate policy decisions.
“I think everybody is conscious of that,” Matney said. “There’s a lot of diseases out there. A lot of different things, and probably going to be more come up.”
Board member Carol Gibson, said the biggest complaint she received during the 2020-21 school year wasn’t about masks not being worn in the classrooms, but about children wearing masks during gym and recess.
“If I was still here (teaching) I’d probably be wearing a mask, and I would strongly encourage my students,” Gibson said. “The complaints I heard were not about in the building. It was in the gym. Outside. The playground. Anything outside the students were still having to wear them. I feel like that’s where parents got upset. ‘My child is wearing this in gym and they’re coming back from gym with a headache’. Those places are large. If we can’t fit 25 kids in that gym six feet apart we need to work on our math skills.”
Gibson added, “Teachers do a great job. If the kids are in small groups, wear a mask. To me that’s using common sense. If you’re working with a partner, wear a mask. If you’ve got a child sitting at a table with another child, that bothers me. That’s probably how we’re spreading it.”
Principal David Hartsook told the board that every staff member encourages mask wearing, and almost every teacher has a mask on when they’re in close contact with students.
Matney added “Those people on the floor are the ones who now what would work and what would not work, and this discussion will probably continue on.”