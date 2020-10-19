The Local Artist Gallery in Rogersville is happy to announce the featured artist for the month of October is Johnnie Lamb.
Johnnie joined the Gallery in November 2018 but has been enjoying the joy of breaking glass since 2012. She has a love for the Victorian style and stained glass falls directly into that style. Her wreaths also continue in the Victorian look with lots of mesh and ribbons. The latest craft to draw her attention is Diamond Art Painting--all again falling into her love of the Victorian style. Her studio is filled with beautiful pieces of glass and walls of ribbon and mesh.
Since joining the Gallery, she has taken an active roll in its activities and currently serves the Gallery as Treasurer.
Johnnie was born and raised in Rogersville, has been in the tax field for over 30 years, holds the Enrolled Agent certification and is a General Manager with RRD Financial. She is also a Real Estate Broker and has worked with the City of Kingsport and the State of Tennessee.
In 2012, she saw Stained Glass classes being offered locally and knew she had to give it a try. Since then, it has continued to be her favorite hobby.
During the month of October, her work will be on display in the front window and the featured center display area in the Gallery.
The Gallery currently offers painting classes for adults and children conducted by some very talented artists. Please inquire if you think you would be interested. If you have questions please call the Gallery at (423) 921-7656. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.