Good behavior and hard work paid off last Friday for Rogersville Middle School students who got to spend much of the day enjoying fun Halloween activities.
SWPBS stands for School-Wide Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports. The goal of SWPBS is to create a social culture in our school that will encourage positive behavior and interactions while discouraging problem behaviors.
Rogersville Middle School has been working with this program for the last four years. They use rewards days each nine weeks to encourage students to create that positive learning environment and lessen unfavorable behaviors.
Last Friday was the awards celebration for those students who have done their academic work and have behaved well for the past nine weeks.
The celebration coincidentally fell on the last day of school before Halloween, so students were rewarded with a fund day of games and a spooky theme for the day. For the complete photo gallery visit the online version of tis article at www.therogersvillereview.com
All photos by Mark Mahoney