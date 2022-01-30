Of One Accord Ministry wants to identify “newcomers” and will offer them a single once a month email newsletter with upcoming activities and events for the month.
We have tried through Of One Accord Ministry to meet our new families moving here from around the country to welcome you to our community. But I had failed to find a good way to connect.
We are hearing many of you readers are moving here to escape religious persecution in other states. Just as our founding fathers, you have left everything you knew that was secure, seeking a place you could practice your faith in the freedom and liberty promised through our Constitution.
We want to meet you. There is actually more than one motive involved. The less selfish motive is that many local pastors see God moving more in East Tennessee than they have seen Him move in over 50 years.
God is sending people with giftings that can help fill positions needed to do this great work that He is starting in Hawkins County. Local pastors can see some of what God is doing. It looks like a large puzzle, but there are many missing puzzle pieces and some of you “newcomers” are those missing pieces.
Then there is the more selfish motive for wanting to get to know you. All Hawkins County Non-profits have had volunteers leave their ranks over the last 2 years due to COVID and many have never returned.
Many of you were volunteers in your last residence and whether it is helping a local fire department, one of our rescue squads, or one of the non-profit ministries helping at a food pantry or meals on wheels program, we want to identify what you did before moving here and offer to direct you to a similar opportunity in Hawkins County.
There are 12 Volunteer Fire Departments in Hawkins County and volunteers are needed. Of One Accord Ministry has many volunteer opportunity and volunteers are needed. Appalachian counties have to depend on people helping one another through volunteer opportunities.
It seems, Of One Accord didn’t do a great job connecting during 2020. We have talked with some of you, got some ideas and we are ready to try again. If you can go to our website www.ofoneaccordministry.org , you will see a page entitled “Connect with Us”.
If you click on that, you will see “Newcomer”. By clicking here, you will find a form where you can leave your email to receive the monthly newsletter, but you can also find information that will help us direct you to an organization where we can help plug you into our community as a volunteer.
In return for your email, you will receive a newsletter with activities you might be interested in. On the 2nd Tuesday at Amis Miss at 7pm is a Newcomers meeting where you get to know each other. On the 1st Tuesday at the Cattlemen’s Association at 6:30 is a group called Grassroots Patriots where you will learn, among other things, the best way to grow a garden.
On Sundays at 2:30, there is a class on Biblical Citizenship. On Thursdays at the Park and Rec Building at 7pm, local musicians gather to play and sing together. Then the Chamber and Main Street Group sponsor a variety of downtown Rogersville events each year. We’ll try to keep you posted on Cruise Ins, Parades, Festivals and all the other great events happening here in Hawkins County.
If you feel there is a reason, God specifically directed you here, I want to meet you. May I invite you to a meeting the first Wednesday of each month at 6pm at The Shepherd’s Center Meeting Room 306 East Main.
“This would be for those who feel God sent you here with gifts or talents for “Kingdom Building” purposes. For more information contact us at 921-8044.
Sheldon Livesay is director of the Of One Accord ministry in Rogersville.