You might have already seen or heard this news, but it is worth repeating: Walters State was named Community College of the Year in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Board of Regents (which governs the state’s community colleges and TCATs).
This recognition was based, in part, on our graduation rates and the progress students are making toward the completion of degrees or certificates. Winning this award shows that Walters State is excelling in many areas as we work to meet the needs of our students and the communities we serve. This is no small feat as the past year has been one of the most transformative times in higher education.
Such recognition is a reflection on the commitment and hard work performed by our faculty, staff and students. Our faculty are dedicated to the success of our students. The number of hours faculty spend in the classroom is dwarfed by the time they devote to advising and counseling individual students. And Walters State staff members are committed to providing support services and creating an educational environment in which our students can thrive.
The communities we serve also contribute greatly to our success. Walters State has received the support of many organizations and individuals in growing our campuses and increasing the number of programs that we offer. Thanks to a generous and visionary board of trustees, the Walters State Foundation funds hundreds of scholarships each year.
While the success of our students will always be our primary mission, we are also focused on the workforce needs of this area. We are connected with business and industry to assist when employees need to be trained or retrained. And, most recently, we have expanded apprenticeship programs that benefit both the employer and the employee.
For all of these reasons, I am grateful to TBR for recognizing the accomplishments of our employees and students. And I am grateful for the tremendous support from the communities Walters State serves for making this award possible.
By Dr. Tony Miksa is President of Walters State Community College.