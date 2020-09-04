I am a conservative and proud of it.
But since a lot of people don’t seem to understand what conservatism really means, let me tell you what it means to me, personally.
I could care less about the “R”, “D” or “I” at the end of a politician’s name. I know some Republicans who are as liberal and as far out on a left-wing limb as they come, and I also know some Democrats who don’t hold with the radical, increasingly socialistic (i.e., AOC, Bolshevik Bernie, etc.) views held by many in that party today, so it isn’t a “party” thing for me.
The litmus test for me is this: does the person asking for my vote have the character, common sense, backbone, and education to do the right thing for all the people, rather than the politically-correct thing for an elite few?
Conservatism involves traditional views of faith, family and the freedoms we enjoy.
Politically, it subscribes to the credo, “government of the people, by the people, and for the people” championed by Republican President Abraham Lincoln, and the “ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” platform that Democratic President John F. Kennedy stood on.
Conservatism believes that the free-enterprise system works best when politicians keep their grubby hands off.
Ronald Reagan’s common-sense, stronger-military, less-taxes, and free-enterprise “supply side” principles worked. They made us a stronger, better nation.
I am proud to be an American and am not ashamed of or embarrassed by my country. I love it. Anyone who doesn’t love it is encouarged to leave at any time; planes and ships leave our shores every day and, unlike North Korea, Vietnam, Cuba and Iran, no one is forcing anyone to stay against their will.
I proudly stand and pledge allegiance to Old Glory, whenever our National Anthem is performed, with my hand over my heart out of respect and grateful appreciation for the military heroes – living and dead — who gave so much, and those who still serve today, to protect and defend the freedoms we hold dear.
I believe the Bill of Rights guarantees us the right to an uncensored press, to express our opinions without fear of government reprisal, to bear arms, and to worship as we please. The preamble to the Declaration of Independence is self-explanatory and does not require a law degree to understand that the United States of America was founded on values in a higher power.
I believe that activist, out-of-control federal judges and the U.S. Supreme Court should interpret the law and stop legislating from the bench to further their own agendas.
I believe that the left-wing socialism/communism that we see flooding into our federal government today is equally as dangerous to the safety and security of this nation as is radical, fundamentalist Islamic terrorism.
I believe that every child is a human being from the moment of conception and has a God-given and Constiututional right to be born. That, likewise, isn’t casting stones or being judgmental; it simply says that I believe what the Bible teaches and what the U.S. Constitution guarantees. Unlike some elected officials, recognizing when life begins is not “above my pay grade”, and I prayerfully await the day when Roe v. Wade is just a bad memory.
I believe the government should operate on a balanced budget and collect only enough taxes to provide for essential services. Government was never intended to be all things to all people.
I believe that every individual should be allowed to use his/her abilities and talents to go as far as they can in life.
I believe that every able-bodied man and woman who can work should work.
I believe that people of all nations should be welcome here as long as they come LEGALLY, with peaceful intentions, and are willing to become productive members of society.
I believe that defending our country and securing our borders should be priority #1 for every elected federal official.
I believe that terrorists, murderers, dope peddlers, rapists, and people who abuse children, women and the elderly should be put behind bars for a long time.
I believe we have a right to defend ourselves and our families, and to own guns for sporting and protection purposes.
I believe that the manner in which we choose to educate our children should be left up to parents and individual states.
I believe that decisions regarding healthcare are also best left to the individual and not some governmental bureaucracy. Socialized medicine does not work in any country where it is in effect today and the Un-Affordable Care Act (i.e., Obamacare) sure as heck isn’t working here.
I believe that all people are created equal. A good friend and fellow conservative, the late author and singer Lloyd Marcus — the self-proclaimed Unhyphenated American — who wrote the theme song for the TEA Party rallies, is a black man. A litany of African-American and Hispanic people spoke passionately at the recent Republican National Convention — even some lifelong Democrats! — about their own conservative views, so tell me please, how does that make conservatives (and/or Republicans) “racist”?
I love this land but I am also very worried about what is happening to the foundations of our society.
Some of you who grew up in the 60’s as I did may recall the late Soviet communist official Nikita Kruschev shaking his fist in our faces and predicting that the U.S.A. would eventually destroy itself from within without a single Russian shot being fired.
Consider the $27 trillion that we today owe to foreign nations that hate everything we stand for, a dwindling work ethic, the war on faith, the issues that are tearing apart our society and traditional family values, the socialistic takeover of the American medical community, the anarchist violence in some of America’s largest Democrat/Socialist-controlled cities, and it isn’t hard to see that we may not be that far away from Kruschev’s prophesy becoming a reality.
That my friends is why this is one man who will proudly be voting 100% for CONSERVATIVE CANDIDATES on November 3.