The Hawkins County Republican Women hosted a Meet and Greet Spaghetti Dinner Thursday night at Occasions on the Square in Rogersville.
Candidates for the May 3 county primary were in attendance. In addition to the meal, the evening provided the candidates a chance to mingle with other party members.
Hawkins County Republican Women president Eloise Edwards said “We did this event three years ago and we decided to do it for our candidates this year.”
Two hundred tickets were sold for the event.
Edwards added “It’s a good night for all our candidates. We support them as much as we can.”
All photos by Randy Ball.