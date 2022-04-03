During its quarterly meeting Thursday the Tennessee Board of Regents appointed Susanne Cox as the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown, effective May 1.
Cox has been vice president of TCAT Morristown since 2014 and was one of the finalists selected by an 18-member search advisory committee March 2.
Following public forums on campus by the finalists, TBR Chancellor Flora W. Tydings recommended her appointment to the board earlier this month. She will succeed President Jerry Young, who is retiring at the end of April.
“I never imagined when I began my career as bookstore clerk almost 32 years ago, that I would become the college president,” Cox said. “We have a great team at TCAT Morristown. I truly have a passion for technical education – for seeing students succeed, families succeed and my community succeed. So I’m really excited about continuing the great things at TCAT Morristown and moving the college forward. I am honored and grateful to Chancellor Tydings and the Board for this opportunity and look forward to working with faculty and staff to serve our students, our community, and making our college the best it can be.”
Regent Miles Burdine, who chaired the search advisory committee, made the motion for Cox’s appointment.
“During the search process, there’s always faculty and staff on the committee and I could just feel and see the positive comments and attitude within faculty and staff about wanting Susanne to have this job,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the appointment. Cox earned a master of education degree in instructional leadership, with a concentration in career and technical education, at Tennessee State University, and a bachelor of science degree in organizational management at Tusculum University.
She joined the staff at TCAT Morristown in 1990 as bookstore clerk and assistant to the president, and 10 years later was appointed business office manager in 2000. From 2010 to 2012, she served as a student services support associate, followed by service as financial aid coordinator from 2012 to 2014, when she was appointed the college’s vice president.
Cox completed the inaugural class of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Innovation and Leadership Fellows, a professional development program for the next generation of higher education leaders in the state. She also serves on the Board of Directors of the Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce. Her full resume is available on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-tcat-morristown.
In other action last week the Board of Regents approved a resolution of appreciation for TCAT Morristown President Jerry Young, who is retiring at the end of April after five years as the college’s president and 33 years of service in the TBR system.