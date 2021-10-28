St. Clair Elementary’s annual Fall Festival next Friday evening will feature food, games, prizes, and live entertainment featuring the best talent the school has to offer.
The public is invited to attend the Fall Festival on Friday, Nov. 5 4-8 p.m. at the school campus located at 1350 Melinda Ferry Road just north of Bulls Gap.
SCES teacher Matthew Davenport invites everyone to come hungry and enjoy a variety of food for sale inlcuding hamburgers, hotdogs, nachos, chips, candy, hot fudge cake, and more.
There will be a wide variety of games, as well as a haunted house, silent auction, and crowning of King & Queen.
“Our showcase is an opportunity for students to share their talents with us,” Davenport said. “We have several acts already signed up. So far we have singing, dancing, gymnastics, etc. We also have a few performers from the Dance Barre doing a tap routine.”
The Fall Festival is an important fundraiser for St. Clair Elementary. Money raised will offset school expenses and support individual classroom needs.