Why did you decide to run for this office?
I have practiced law for close to 20 years, and during this time, I have been able to practice in every type of court in Tennessee, and have also been admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court. Because of my diverse practice, I have been able to travel to other jurisdictions, and observe many other judges.
Representing your county in the opioid litigation has given me insight into just how severely our county was impacted. All of these opportunities continue to drive me to do what I can to improve the court system, and the county in which I reside and practice.
I will make a difference in our judicial system and bring about opportunities for families suffering in our area. I will be tough on crime; nonetheless, I understand that there are grants out there that could bring other avenues of correction for inmates to shift the burden off the jails and mitigate incarceration rates.
One specific area that needs to be addressed is to start a Veteran’s Court Program through the Third Judicial District. With ten percent of our citizens being veterans, this is an opportunity that will bring added support to those that have sacrificed for our freedom.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
This is the first political office for which I have ran. I was previously appointed as Child Support Magistrate for the Third Judicial District and held that position for several months traveling through the counties of Hamblen, Hawkins, Greene and Hancock. I started practicing law in Memphis, with an insurance defense firm before moving back to East Tennessee. I have had the opportunity to work for and with several law firms, including: Douglas Jenkins; Petkoff and Lancaster; Rogers, Laughlin, Nunnally, Hood & Crum; Foster & Flohr; and McHugh-Fuller. Each of these firms practice a broad range of law: including criminal law, civil litigation, contract disputes, domestic law, and administrative law.
My greatest experience, has come from representing your county, along with fourteen other counties in Tennessee, through opioid litigation. This has given me great insight and experience at a high level, and fostered a better understanding of how the legal systems differ across our state and our nation. I am the only candidate running that has been approved to practice in every court within the State of Tennessee (state courts and federal courts), as well as being admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
I hope to take the model that Judge Boniface has started in Hamblen County for felony drug offenders and expand on that model to start a Felony Drug Court for all of the counties within the Third Judicial District. I will work to accomplish this goal within the first six months of taking office. I have already researched the criteria, and with the model already existing in the Third Judicial District, I will be able to move quickly. The positive outcomes of this goal are many, but one that we will see immediately is a decrease in the overcrowding of the jail.
From this program, I desire to expand and start a Veteran’s Court Program for Hawkins County. As I mentioned in a previous answer, this is an area in which I believe we need in our county, to help veterans that have given their all for us.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I have the most diverse and extensive court and trial experience of any of the other candidates. I have served as magistrate in this district, allowing me to know the region on a more personal level. I have a strong work ethic and I believe that this is a position paid for by our citizens. Therefore, you will see me in court working through the docket, to derail frivolous overtime and other undue taxpayers’ expenses.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I am a Hawkins County Citizen, and was raised in Bulls Gap. I have had an office in Hawkins and Greene County since 2007. I have been named the best attorney in Greene County for the past three consecutive years, and the best firm in Greene County for last year. I have worked tirelessly to give back to the community, because this is the community in which I love and have chosen to raise my child. It means something to be from this great area, and to give back to those that have helped make my office so successful.
I would not be here without the great support I have had over the past year from the citizens of this county. I am the blue collar candidate. I was not raised in the legal field. My mom was a schoolteacher for over 30 years at Mosheim School, and my father was a rural mail carrier and farmer. I am the country candidate that worked every year in the tobacco fields, to have money for Christmas. I grew up with very humble beginnings. On my father’s side, I was a first-generation college graduate, and no-one in my family had gone into the practice of law, before myself.
I have had to work hard for everything I have, and with that comes a thankfulness and honor that I want to share with the next generation. I see my struggles as strengths, they have taught me the value of hard work and the value of family. I am a Christian. I am a Conservative. I am a Republican. I will not forget where I came from, and the citizens I would represent. I would appreciate your vote and support.