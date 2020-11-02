James Henry Lyons, age 73, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1947 as the second child of William Henry and Eunice Shields Lyons. Jim was a graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a contractor by profession and an avid sportsman; loving to hunt and fish with his son and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. William Henry Lyons and Eunice Shields Lyons, R.N.
He is survived by his son, James David Lyons and Ashley Litton Lyons; grandson, James Conner Lyons; mother of his child, Sharon Carpenter Bradley; brother, William H. (Bill) Lyons and wife, Sharman; sister, Emily Lyons; nephews, Joey, Kimberly, and Jacob Booth, James Booth; nieces, Elizabeth and Julia Lyons; and several cousins.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the the VA Hospital, Mountain Home, and caregivers at Holston Manor and Holston Valley.
Respects were made Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Military graveside service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the Veterans Organizations. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.