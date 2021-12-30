The average composite ACT scores for Hawkins County students decreased 1.6 in 2020-21 from the previous year but overall participation in the test exceeded the state average by two percent.
Earlier this month the Tennessee Department of Education released the ACT state results and participation rate for the 2021 graduating class.
Statewide participation in the ACT decreased slightly from 97% with 62,564 graduates in 2019-20 to 96% with 60,865 graduates in 2020-21. The state average composite ACT score showed a decline from 19.9 for the class of 2019-20 to 19.1 for the class of 2020-21.
In light of this state report Hawkins County director of schools Matt Hixson and high school supervisor Thomas Floyd created a report for the Review on Hawkins County ACT results.
The ACT provides an opportunity to understand students’ college and career readiness and how we are preparing the next generation to transition to post-secondary opportunities.
Scores had been trending upward until the 2020-21 school year, which was the first full school year of the pandemic.
The average score for the class of 2021 was 17.9, compared to 19.5 for the class of 2020, 18.7 for the class of 2019, ad 18.6 for the class of 2018.
The participation rate for 2020-2021 was 98 percent district wide, including 99 percent at Cherokee, 95 percent at Volunteer, and 100 percent at Clinch.
Hawkins County Schools surpassed the state average in participation rate.
"Prior to 2020-21, we were on a positive trajectory with our ACT composite scores," Hixson and Floyd stated in they report. "The goal for Hawkins County schools is a composite score of 21. This is a lofty goal, but makes students eligible for the HOPE scholarship and signals that students are prepared for life after high school."
The Hixson/Floyd report further states, "We are providing test prep support through Analyze Ed. and ACT Prep Factory. Both platforms prescribe practice modules, specific to each individual student, based on a pretest."
ACT results serve as a nationally-normed measure to indicate college and career readiness. Under Tennessee’s accountability model, earning a 21 on the ACT is one of the four ways that students can indicate that they are prepared for life after high school and a seamless entry into postsecondary education, the workplace, and the military.
Statewide ACT report
The 2021 graduating class was most impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic with regards to the ACT testing. State law requires all Tennessee public school students to take a postsecondary readiness exam, such as the ACT or SAT, in their junior year of high school.
The opportunity allows students to maximize their potential to demonstrate postsecondary readiness, qualify for academic scholarships, and avoid remediation.
Due to pandemic related school closures in Spring 2020, the Tennessee General Assembly enacted Public Chapter 652 in the 2020 legislative session to waive the ACT testing requirement for 11th grade students in the 2019-20 school year.
“Even with the requirements being waived and our districts, schools, and students having faced so many challenges this school year, we are proud to have achieved a 96% participation rate on the ACT for the 2020-21 school year- one of the highest in the country during this period,” said Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “While we know the effects of the pandemic are still being felt, especially by this class of students, we are proud of the collective efforts to ensure our students have every opportunity to be prepared for and take the ACT. We know Tennessee will continue to increase participation in college readiness testing to ensure our students are post-secondary ready.”
The department remained focused on ensuring college and career readiness for all students, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic by providing several additional opportunities for students to take the ACT and for schools and districts to maximize participation:
Offered districts the ability to register students to take the ACT on national test dates at no cost to the student for all students to participate in the ACT on national test dates during the summer and fall of 2020 and spring of 2021
Collaborated with ACT to expand testing sites on national test dates during the fall of 2020
Offered the opportunity during the in-school testing dates in spring 2021 (normally reserved for juniors) to test seniors who missed the previous ACT testing opportunities
These efforts significantly improved the participation rate for the 2021 graduating class and brought the ACT participation rate to 96%, one percentage point shy from the prior year’s participation rate. Across the state, 17 districts had a participation rate of 100%, and only five districts had a participation rate lower than 90%.
The Department of Education uses students' best ACT score, meaning that if a student took the ACT multiple times, the score included in the finalized data reflect the student’s highest score. During the 2020-21 school year, 64 districts submitted a total of 2,929 appeals, which was 2.6 times more than the number of appeals submitted in 2019-20.