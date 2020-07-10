DAHLONEGA, Georgia — Longtime Hawkins County resident Doyle Carpenter made world-wide news lasts weekend and brought home the “gold” in a north Georgia town where gold was discovered in the 1800’s.
Carpenter ran 144 miles in 48 hours to set a new world record.
One of those rare people who are known as ‘ultra-marathoners’, Carpenter enters races that are over 50 miles in length. He has been an avid ultra-marathoner since the early 80’s, when he was 48, earning a world record in 1988 for running 221 miles in 48 hours.
After 32 years of running, Carpenter was attracted to a 48-hour run that is held each Fourth of July weekend in historic Dahlonega, where major gold deposits were found in the 1800’s.
On Sunday, after 48 grueling hours in the July sun and heat, Carpenter crossed the finish line to set the course’s first world record and the first world record for his age of 80 years old.
Not many 80-year old men would ever think of running 144 miles in 48 hours!
Carpenter, however, has always been up for a challenge. He ran his first marathon in 1976 and has run and held titles in 24-hour and 48-hour races, six-day races and other runs like the Cross Tennessee Race that runs along US 331 from the Alabama to the Kentucky state lines, for a distance of 132 miles.
While 26-mile marathons receive a great deal of publicity with throngs of people lining the course, ultra-marathoners usually run their courses alone.
A familiar site in Hancock County is Carpenter running the backroads with his dogs, climbing and descending Clinch Mountain and mountain trails that run between Hwy. 31 and Hwy. 66.
Farming and running is just a way of life and Carpenter says he gets the most out of life by doing both.
Carpenter himself sponsored a 60-mile race for five years in the 80’s called the Indian Run which was part of the Ultra-marathoner, “Ultra-500” series.
Twenty miles of The Indian Run ran along the crest of Clinch Mountain, made into a trail by the forestry department. A few years later the focus on creating trails was abandoned and when this trail grew up and became hazardous to run, Carpenter pulled his race from the circuit.
If you happen to be traveling across Clinch and see Carpenter out for a run, give a wave and a “howdy” for a world class runner that lives right here in East Tennessee!