Of One Accord Ministry took the opportunity on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, officially called Patriot’s Day, to sponsor Observances of “remembrance” throughout the day, Saturday.
Ministry Leaders wanted to divide the day into 3 separate areas of focus, drawing somewhat of a different crowd each time.
The first activity of the day was “remembering” the actual day of 9/11, the families that lost loved ones and the constant selfless sacrifice of First Responders then and now throughout America.
Participants gathered at the Court House in downtown Rogersville where any attendee was invited to offer what turned out to be heartfelt prayers for God to comfort every family suffering loss from the 2001 terrorist attacks.
Others prayed fervent prayers of thanking God for American’s First Responders and asking God’s protection as they fulfill their daily duties to protect residents here in Hawkins County and across the county.
Sherriff Ronnie Lawson expressed his gratitude sharing that his deputies often are exposed to uncertain situations and how much they appreciate people who pray for them.
A second portion of the day was done through Coach Clark Jarrett from Gray who presented videos from the Patriot’s Academy on Biblical Citizenship. The videos were presented at East Rogersville Baptist Church.
The full series of the training course is several weeks but a taste was presented Saturday which encouraged people to say they wanted to take the full course.
Through a partnership with Wallbuilders in Texas, the training goes into detail about the Christian Heritage of the United States, how American government paralleled Israel’s government and expectations from America’s founders for God’s people to carefully guard what founders risked their lives to pass on to future generations.
Attendees asked Jarrett to return to do the full training which also covers in detail the Constitution and its meaning.
Other residents, who are interested in taking this course are asked to call the Of One Accord office at (423) 921-8044 to have their information taken down in order to be contacted when a time and place is established to begin.
The final part of the Observance was held in the town square which began at 6 p.m.
This part of the program focused on a song written by local musician Jeff Orr, “I Remember America”, quotes of the founding fathers, prayers of repentance and pastors reflecting on the duty of the church to be informed about the founding documents, Christian Heritage of the founders and a couple of local pastors describing God’s expectations for his people to maintain rights and freedoms passed on to them.
Comments have already reached organizers of this year’s observance, promising this to become an annual event in Rogersville.