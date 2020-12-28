Ethelene Turner

Ethelene D. Turner, age 79, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was a member of Spires Chapel Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles D. Turner; parents, Roscoe and Marie Woodall Dozier; and 2 sisters and 5 brothers.
Ethel was known to many as "Nanny". She enjoyed spoiling all of her nieces and nephews. She held many jobs through the years from factory work to a baker. She was a wonderful cook and famous for her peanut butter fudge and was the life of the party. We are heart broken but we know she is in the arms of Jesus and with Uncle Charlie.
Survivors include her sisters-in-law, Phyllis Turner, and Iva Burkhart and husband, Nick; brother-in-law, David Smith; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Doug and Judy Baker.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Johnny Carr and Rev. John North officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow in McKinney Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.