The return of sun and fun means putting away bulky items. Here’s how to properly store your winter clothes.
CLEAN FIRST
All winter wear should be properly cleaned before you store it away. Follow all manufacturer instructions, since proper washing procedures depend on the garment. Pay close attention to any staining. Months spent in storage could cause them to become permanent. Any items that are dry-clean only should be stored without the included plastic carrying bags, since they can attract moisture — thus promoting mildew. Cover everything instead with cotton sheets. That keeps dust from accumulating while still accommodating air flow. Cleaning before you store also helps keep moths and musty odors away.
PACK THEM AWAY
The bulkiest winter items will take up a lot of room in your closet and drawers, and that’s space that could utilized for other sunny weather-appropriate items like swimming trunks and short-sleeve shirts.
Consider purchasing concealed bins to store winter clothing that doesn’t need to be easily accessed in the summer months. The containers save space, while also keeping out moisture, pests and unwanted odors. Avoid cardboard boxes, even though they’ve commonly been used to store clothes in the past. The paper, glues and acid used in their construction can actually attract pests that may then wreak havoc on your clothes long before you return to them next winter.
CLIMATE CONTROL
Whether you store your winter clothes in boxes or inside your home, be aware that climate control is a must. The space must be cooled, properly ventilated and — most important of all — dry. That means you should avoid keeping clothes in a garage, an unfinished basement or attic. The weather extremes aren’t good for clothing, creating a situation where high temps and moisture may do permanent damage. There’s a risk for pest infestations, as well.
SORTING FOR DONATION
If you’re struggling to find the space for all of your gear, it may be time to downsize. Are there duplicate purchases, things you aren’t using anymore, or items that no longer fit? Consider getting rid of them.
The changing seasons are always a good time for sorting everything so that you can make donations to a second-hand store or shelter.