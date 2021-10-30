If you enjoy a perfectly cooked steak, then you are going to love Surgoinsville Middle School’s upcoming fundraising event.
Surgoinsville Middle School (SMS) has partnered with the Steak Cookoff Association (SCA), based out of Fort Worth, TX to host one of the association’s official steak cookoff events. Competitive cooking teams will be traveling to Surgoinsville from as far away as Pennsylvania and Florida to participate in this SCA event for a chance to win a “Golden Ticket” to compete in the SCA World Championship Event in Fort Worth, Texas.
The local community is also welcome and encouraged to join the cookoff challenge.
Steak, soup and pork chops
Participants can choose from two categories to enter: steak or soup. There is even a kids pork chop cookoff. There is a $150 fee to enter the steak competition and $25 for the soup and kids porkchop categories each. As the SCA website explains, SCA will provide all steaks, but all proteins for the soup and pork chop competitions (considered “ancillary” competitions according to SCA rules) must be provided by the cooks.
The first place winner in each category will receive a monetary prize as well as a Golden Ticket to compete in the World Championship. The first place winner of the steak cookoff will be taking home a $1,000 grand prize, the first place winner of the soup competition will receive $125, and the first place winner of the kids pork chop cookoff will receive $50. For more winner payout information, see the accompanying event flyer.
Event organizer and SMS fifth-grade teacher Mindy Barton told the Review that all of the money used for prizes was generously donated from local businesses.
Professional judges and People’s Choice
To determine the winners, SCA will even bring in their own certified judges. Each competition is judged by a specific set of criteria established by SCA, which can be read in detail on their website, https://steakcookoffs.com/.
“SCA has a training program for those wishing to be judges,” Barton told the Review. “Upon completion of the training, judges sign up for events within their level of expertise. The more events they judge, the higher their level of certification, which allows them to continue training through first-hand experience.”
In addition to the competitions judged by SCA professionals, Barton told the Review that the organizers put together a special People’s Choice Soup competition to directly involve the community. Those who wish to participate can taste the soups and vote by ballot for their favorite.
“Those willing to put their taste buds to the test will purchase a soup band for $5, allowing the competitors to know who gets a soup sample,” Barton told the Review. “Once the tasting is complete, they will rank their top three soups. SMS’s Junior Beta and their sponsor will tally the ballots. We have prizes for the top three and a trophy for the first-place winner.”
“Thinking outside the box”
Barton told the Review that she came up with the idea for the cookoff when she received a challenge from SMS Principal Dr. Krista Mann to “think outside the box” for a fundraiser. Barton reached out to some friends who knew about SCA and decided to check out one of their local cookoffs back in August. When she saw the community aspect of the organization, she knew it would be a good fit for SMS.
“The competitors believe in giving back to communities in need while enjoying the competitiveness and camaraderie of what they consider their extended family,” Barton said. “This SCA community also enjoys community support and outreach. In addition to the competition, the competitors often support a need within the hosting community. We are proud to host our first SCA event and hope the success of the events makes this a yearly event on the SCA calendar.”
SMS recently adopted a “house” system to support school-wide positive behavior, leadership and citizenship. The money raised from the event will be used to purchase school-wide House t- shirts for students, House rewards, House field trips and other special events.
Craft Show
In addition to the cookoff, the event will also feature a craft show.
“We want our local crafters’ talents showcased and for this event to be for our Surgoinsville community,” Barton said. “We would still love for more crafters to set up a booth. Stations are $25 for anyone wanting to participate.”
Anyone wishing to compete in any category or set up a craft booth can contact mindy.barton@hck12.net or call SMS at (423)-345-2252.