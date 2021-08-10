"IT WAS ALL JUST A HOAX": Sheriff confirms bogus shooter call caused Volunteer lockdown

CHURCH HILL - A countywide school lockdown that started Tuesday morning with a 911 call supposedly from a student with a gun in Volunteer High School was just a hoax, according to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson.
There was no shooter and no shots fired, but the second day of the school year was a washout as abut 100 police surrounded VHS and conducted a search for the would-be shooter.
Meanwhile students were evacuated via school bus in two rounds to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory where their parents could pick them up.
The only reported injury involved a student who suffered a seizure unrelated to the lockdown.
Hawkins County Central Dispatch received a call shortly before 8 a.m. from a person calming to be a "bullied and harassed" student stating that he was in the bathroom near the VHS front office with a handgun.
The caller stated he was headed fo rah gym and planned to fire his gun, Lawson said.
As a result of the threat every school in Hawkins County went into lockdown, including the independent K-8 Rogersville City School.
Police arrived on at VHS while the caller was still speaking to a dispatcher.
During a press conference Tuesday afternoon Lawson stated his department has evidence confirming that the threat was a hoax. Because this is an ongoing investigation, however, police wouldn't disclose details of that evidence.
HCSO, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and the Church Hill Police Department are actively investigating the source of that call.
Caller stated he was bullied by 'popular students'
The caller told Hawkins County Central Dispatch that he’d been bullied and harassed by popular students.
“He said he was next to the office and he was going to make his way to the gymnasium where he was going to shoot his gun,” Lawson said. “The school was immediately placed on lockdown, and deputies, and officers with the Church Hill Place Department responded immediately. We even had one Church Hill police officer inside Volunteer High School while the student was still on the phone with a dispatcher.”
CHPD Chief Chad Mosley said that approximately 100 police officers from surrounding counties and cities descended on VHS, as well as rescue and EMS personnel from numerous area agencies.
“We done a thorough search,” Lawson said. “We evacuated as many students as we possibly could for the initial search, and then we went back and done a thorough search and got all the students out.”
Lawson added, “At this the it appears that this call was a hoax. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office along with the Church Hill Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are determined to end where this call originated from.”
No injuries, and only one student illness
As with any major event of this magnitude, especially involving students and a school there was much speculation and rumor spreading on social media.
Among the false rumors was that there were people injured, and that shots had been fired.
Lawson said no gun was located, nor was there a gun fired, and the only medical event that took place during the VHS lockdown was a student who became sick and suffered a seizure.
That student was assisted at the scene by Hawkins County EMS.
"Fully prosecute the individual who made the threat"
Hawkins County director of schools Matt Hixson said Volunteer High School will be back in session Wednesday, but they won't get back to normal for at least the rest of the week.
"For the rest of the week you will see an increased law enforcement presence. You will also see additional staff at the site," Hixson said. "Counselors from Hawkins County and other agencies will be on site and ready to assist."
Hixson also expressed his thanks to the countless law enforcement personnel, first responders, board members, and volunteers for their assistance during the lockdown.
"Hawkins County Sheriff Department investigators, personnel from TBI, and others will continue to investigate, follow up on leads, and fully prosecute the individual who made the threat this morning," Hixson said. "Parents, thank you for your patience with us as we accounted for your children today and ensured they were protected up to and including parent reunification this afternoon. School will operate tomorrow with the above listed precautions in place."