The Hawkins County Board of Education got a sneak preview last week of Surgoinsville Middle School’s presentation this weekend of “Mary Poppins Jr.”
Surgoinsville Middle theater director Josh Fritts invited the BOE and the general public to attend the two upcoming performances of the hour-long musical which will be held May 13 at 6:30 p.m.; and May 15 at 3:30 p.m. at the SMS “Little Theater”.
Advance reserve seating is on sale this week at the school, and admission price is $6.
During Thursday’s meeting members of the cast performed “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” for the board, and received a standing ovation at the end of their performance.
Board chairman Chris Christian asked, “Is there more?”
Fritts replied, “There’s a lot more if you come see us May 13th or 15th at Surgoinsville Middle School. Go to our school website or our Facebook page. There’s lots of information about it, and the sooner you buy your ticket, the better seat you get.”
A video of the students’ performance before the BOE can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com