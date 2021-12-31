Mount Carmel Elementary School celebrated “The 12 Days of Christmas” in style.

Each day had a different dress up theme.

Some examples were Hawaiian Vacation, Grinch Day, Christmas Socks, Ugly Christmas Sweater, Merry and Bright, and several others.

Of course, Christmas PJ Day was a favorite by all. Three special guests appeared on the last day of school.

The Grinch, Mrs. Clause and the man himself; Santa Clause.

After their Annual Sing a-long, Santa shared a book with the students and gave each student a candy cane.

Even the Grinch himself shared a little Christmas cheer.

A few of the faculty and staff spent one evening Christmas Caroling and spreading Christmas wishes throughout the city of Mt. Carmel.

Christmas is a time of giving, sharing, making memories, and spending time with those you love.

All photos courtesy of Kim McCann.