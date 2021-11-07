Webster’s Dictionary defines reprobate as an unprincipled or depraved person.
We are living in a time when people are vandalizing, robbing, burning and destroying people’s property. A time of people in the name of equality of race, sexual orientation, distribution of wealth, are teaching that it is wrong to be a certain color, gender or worker for financial gain.
A time of you owe me because of what they perceive as wrong doings of our forefathers. A time when history must be rewritten to their liking, and statues of people they believe committed grievous harm in days gone by torn down, trying to set a modern day holier than thou standard that they don’t or cannot keep themselves.
In the beginning God created two genders, male and female, then later in His word He said that they did not want to retain Him in their knowledge that He would turn them over to a reprobate mind to do that which was what was right in their own eyes.
The question before us is, are today’s protests, looting, hatreds and killings really the path for betterment of mankind or are we reaping fruit from a reprobate mind?
George Trent
Rogersville