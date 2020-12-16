Comptroller Justin P. Wilson recently shared the letter below with the Tennessee General Assembly.
Comptroller Wilson will not seek a seventh term, and he has endorsed Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower in the January election.
Wilson shared the following:
Dear Members of the 112th General Assembly,
I write to you today with a tremendous sense of pride. Tennessee is doing just great.
For the last 12 years, I have commended you, the General Assembly, for your focus on the fundamentals of our financial strength. Our state continues to provide essential services to Tennesseans while remaining committed to low taxes, low debt, and strong financial management.
Tennessee’s fiscal stability has proven critically important as we have dealt with the economic challenges and uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.
Tennessee is well positioned for the future. As I have contemplated my own future, I have determined that now is the time for me to step aside. Although it has been my wonderful privilege to serve as your Comptroller, I will not seek a seventh term.
The General Assembly will have an important choice to make in January. I have encouraged Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower to seek election to the Office. While the decision is yours, I am pleased to offer Jason my full and wholehearted endorsement to serve as Tennessee’s 35th Comptroller of the Treasury.
Jason is the right person to lead our committed effort to provide independent audits, objective research, and most of all, conservative fiscal management. I know he cares deeply about our state and the Comptroller’s Office. Please join me in supporting Jason as Tennessee’s next Comptroller.
I do believe our Office is carrying out its mission to Make Government Work Better. It is a joy and an adventure to serve our state.
Sincerely, Your Beloved,
Justin P. Wilson Comptroller of the Treasury