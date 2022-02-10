A man with a history of running from the law was arrested again Monday accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Rogersville and leading police in a chase that reached 89 mph on Main Street.
Prior to Monday’s high speed pursuit Derek Nathaniel Shortt, 36, of Jonesborough, already had two Hawkins County arrests for evading arrest and one for escape.
Shortly after midnight Monday RPD Officer Cambren Gibson was patrolling Broadway Street when he observed a 2002 Toyota Echo fail to obey a stop sign at Depot Street.
Gibson stated in his report that he initiated a traffic stop near Washington Street, but the driver accelerate, turned onto Huffmaster Street, and then east on Main Street, reaching 89 mph in a 30 mph zone.
The vehicle then turned onto Burem Road.
Gibson reported that the driver — later identified as Derek Nathaniel Shortt — “crossed the center line several times and lost control of the vehicle near the 400th block.”
“During the crash the driver jumped out and began to run,” Gibson said. “I attempted to follow the suspect in my unit, when the suspect vehicle slammed into mine due to the vehicle being driverless at that point. I then exited my unit and pursued on foot.”
Gibson reported that Short refused commands to stop. After chasing him about 100 yard he was close enough to deploy a taser, although it wasn’t effective.
“I used force to take the suspect to the ground,” Gibson added.
After taking Shortt into custody Gibson reported locating several items of drug paraphernalia on the ground near him.
Shortt was treated at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room before being booked into jail.
He was charged with felony evading arrest, evading by foot, speeding, driving on a revoked license, driving left of center, stop sign violation, resisting arrest, no insurance, failure to exercise due care and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At the time of his Monday arrest Shortt was free on $1,000 bond stemming from a June 7, 2021 arrest on Main Street in Rogersville after he fled a traffic stop on foot. He was scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on March 28 for evading arrest, meth possession, and multiple traffic charges.
Shortt was also one of two Hawkins County Jail inmates who escaped on Aug. 30, 2016 and was recaptured a day later. That one day of freedom cost Shortt 743 days in jail and $11,371 in fines and fees.
At the time he escaped Shortt was being held on charges including evading arrest, resisting arrest and theft.
As of Wednesday evening Shortt was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $75,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 23.