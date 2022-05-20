Hawkins County School District held its first annual Innovation Challenge Tuesday where students partnered with various professionals around the region to research the effects of invasive species in East Tennessee.
Students were able to conduct research, discuss management solutions with industry professionals, and even go into the field and work alongside these individuals to gather data and find invasives within Hawkins County. The Challenge was led by Brittney Rhoton, the District’s STEM Academic Coach.
The idea behind an Innovation Challenge is for the students to become aware of issues in their community. Students found a problem and collaboratively went about offering a solution to that problem.
Students were tasked with presenting their project to classmates, teachers, and administrators.
Regina Russell, HCS District Literacy Coach added, “These students taught me new things today.”
Rhoton said, “This challenge was an opportunity for students to learn the role of industry professionals while bringing the TN State Standards to life. We hope to continue this Innovation Challenge in the future to find new ways to reach other standards and subject areas so students can see the application they hold within our community.”
The district was fortunate to have several local agencies and university science departments offer to mentor and answer questions for the students.
The district asked the Tennessee Valley Authority to supply a video to show to the students and teachers explaining the project.
Lana Moore, TVA Community Relations was on hand to introduce the program prior to student presentations.
Several Community partners included Eastman Credit Union, Holston Electric Cooperative and Farm Bureau-Rogersville provided the students t-shirts for the challenge.
Rogersville Walmart assistant Managers, Kasey Allen & Rachel Ramsey listened while the YMCA Afterschool program participants at Hawkins Elementary and Church Hill Elementary explained the Asian Lady Beetle invasiveness.
“We cannot do many of the things we do without these partners. They make a world of difference for us,” Matt Hixson, Director of Schools stated.
Students remember when they can apply the things they learn and have fun in the process. Everyone is certainly looking forward to next year’s Innovation Challenge.