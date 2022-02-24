A man accused of stabbing his friend nearly two years ago at the Church Hill Inn was extradited back to Hawkins County from a Florida prison last week to answer charges including attempted first degree murder.
Church Hill Police Department Detective Kevin Grigsby stated in his report that on the evening of April 28, 2020 he responded to Room 113 of the Church Hill Inn where he found the victim lying on the floor bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the head, face and lower body.
Daniel Lee Powell, 30, who most recently had an address in Knoxville, was identified as the alleged stabber, but Powell had fled the scene before police arrived.
Witnesses stated that Powell, the victim, the victim’s girlfriend, and another female had spent the night together at the motel the previous night. The next day an argument occurred, and the victim’s girlfriend drove Powell and his female companion to Kingsport.
Powell’s female companion later called the motel and told the victim that Powell was on his way, possibly armed with a handgun, and intended to rob them.
Shortly after that call occurred Powell arrived at the motel and allegedly forced his way into the room.
Grigsby stated in his report that a physical altercation occurred, during which Powell stabbed the victim, was pulled off the victim by his girlfriend, and then Powell knocked the girlfriend to the floor and kicked her in the face.
During the altercation Powell dropped what appeared to be a toy handgun, and when Powell walked out of the room the victim threw it at him.
Powell then fled the scene as a passenger in black vehicle driven by an unknown driver.
Aside from the attempted murder charge Powell was charged with especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault stemming form the Church Hill Inn incident.
Powell was also charged with theft over $10,000 stemming from a 2016 Dodge Challenger valued at $20,000 that was reported stolen by a Mount Carmel woman in June of 2020. The owner said she believed her former step-daughter had a spare key to the vehicle.
The vehicle was later recovered in Florida, and Powell gave a statement that he’d been given the key by a woman in Kingsport.
Prior to being extradited back to Hawkins County Powell had been held in the Okaloosa Correctional Institute in Crestview, Fla.