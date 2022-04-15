Travel nursing, where nurses sign on to work at hospitals around the country or region, can be a fun and exciting way to see the country and get paid to do it. It’s not for everyone, however.
Keep reading to learn more about travel nursing and if it may be a good fit for you.
The Pros
Travel nurses are needed everywhere. If you have kept up your qualifications, there’s likely a place for you somewhere in the travel nursing arena. You can use travel nursing to build an impressive resume, spend time in different parts of the country, visit distant family and friends or try out potential employers or cities to see if they’re right for you.
Travel nursing also typically pays better than regular nursing and comes with generally flexible schedules. In addition to a salary, travel nurses might also receive bonuses, housing allowances and other reimbursements.
The Cons
All that seeing other parts of the country comes with moving around a lot. That can put a strain on relationships and makes raising a family difficult. And if you’re a person who values routine, all those flexible schedules can be quick to put you out of sorts.
Travel nursing positions often typically lack paid time off, too, and may lack other benefits that full-time jobs offer, like types of retirement or health insurance.
Travel nurses may also lack seniority at their assignments or get a poor perception from the permanent nursing staff. If you’re prone to loneliness or homesickness, this may also not be the gig for you. The typical contract can last up to three months.
Questions to Ask
Before you get started looking for a travel nursing opportunity, here are some questions to ask potential employers:
• Could there be an opportunity to become permanent staff at a hospital?
• Will any reimbursements for travel include potential wear and tear on my vehicle?
• How long will my contract be for? Are contracts ever extended? How will I find new positions?
• How will pre-employment paperwork be handled?
• How are contract cancellations handled?
• How will I handle multiple state licenses?
• How will I file my taxes?