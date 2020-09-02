Veterans for whom the American Legion has family contact information:
SGT – McCauley Price Army-WWII POW/Germany
PVT – Kay Price Army-WWII POW/Japan
PVT – Lee S. Charles Army-WWII POW/Germany
PVT – Ross H. “Dinky” Mayes Army-WWII POW/Germany
PVT – Jessie M. Carpenter Army-WWII POW/Germany
PFC — Lloyd Delph Army-WWII POW/Germany
CPL – James C. Greer Army-WWII POW/Germany
S/SGT – Ralph C. Marshall Army-WWII POW/Germany
LT – Raymond E. Horne Jr. Army-WWII POW/Italy
SGT – Howard B. Flowers Army-WWII POW/Bataan
PFC – Heiskell M. Williams Army-WWII MIA/Sea
PVT – Lewis E. Price “Home” Army-WWII MIA/Germany
S/SGT – Marion G. Collier Army-WWII MIA/China
PVT – Lawrence Shoemaker Army-WWII POW/Germany
SGT – John Huf Army-WWII POW/Germany
PVT – Lester Cross Army-WWII MIA/??
PVT – John Kyle Bentley Army-Korea POW/Chinese
PFC – James E. Begley Army-Korea MIA/Korea