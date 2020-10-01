Clyde Neil Mabe, age 89, of Sneedville, passed away at Bristol Regional Hospital. He was a member of Sneedville United Methodist Church. Clyde served with the U.S. Navy from 1951-1956 and was on the USS Boxer in Japan and the Philippines. Upon leaving the Navy, he then worked at American Enka for 31 years. Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Mabe; parents, Lon & Clara Mabe; brothers, Fred & Royce Mabe and sister, Ruth Cody
Survivors include;
Son; Darrell Mabe of Sneedville
Daughters; Ginger (Anthony) King of Sneedville and Tammy (Gary) Mayes of Kingsport
He was a proud papaw of his grandchildren; Austin King, Abby King and Amber (Jessie) Johnson, all of Sneedville, Chad (Summer) Mabe of Sneedville and Brad Mayes of Colorado
Great-Grandchildren; Truett Mabe, Mallory Mabe, Lexi Johnson Maddison Johnson & Ellie Johnson
Lots of nieces and nephews
Special friend; Robert Nichols
Funeral services were held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home Chapel
Rev. Fred Tankersly officiating
Interment was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Campbell Cemetery
The family received friends on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the McNeil Funeral Home
