After three years of planning, which included a delay due to COVID-19, the Rogersville City Park’s new dog park is expected to be ready sometime this fall.
Last week the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the low bid to install fencing for its new dog park, which will be located in the far northeast corner of the park behind the swimming pool where the old skateboarding park was previously located.
A shelter and sidewalk has already been constructed not he site, and a water line extended.
At the Aug. 10 Rogersville BMA meeting McConnell Fence Company from Duffield, Va. was awarded the contract with a low bid of $12,000.
The rejected bids included $15,970 from the Rio Grande Fence Company of Kingsport, $19,600 from Sharpe Fence Co. of Rogersville, and $34,540 from McCall Commercial Fencing of Kingsport.
Board members were puzzled by the high amount of that last bid by McCall.
“They didn’t want to come to Rogersville,” Vice Mayor Brian Hartness quipped of that highest bid.
“Is that gold plated,” Alderman Mark DeWitte joked.
Installation of the fence installation is expected to being within two weeks.
After the fence is installed there will be a few more details to address to before this dog park opens, such as installing water spigots, laying sod, and the town will also have to adopt rules and regulations for the park.
City Recorder Glenn Hutchens said Rogersville will likely borrow heavily from the rules and regulations that other municipalities have adopted for their dog parks.
An exact opening date can’t be predicted at this time, but the goal is to open the dog park sometime this fall.
In July 2018, the BMA received news that Rogersville was one of 36 communities or agencies in Tennessee to receive a $25,000 Tennessee Dog Park Dash from the Randy Boyd Foundation.
The BMA agreed to locate the dog park at the site of the skateboard park, which had been constructed in 2007 with funds raised by local youngsters.
By the mid 2010s, however, the new generation of youngsters wasn’t interested in the skateboard park, and it was padlocked.
After being awarded the grant the city removed the skate park’s concrete surface and old fencing, and extended a water line to that location.
The Tennessee Dog Park Dash, funded by the Boyd Foundation, is dedicated to building or enhancing dog parks across the state.
The program was created in 2018 to make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in the U.S. Through the Dog Park Dash, more than 100 communities across the state received grant funding.